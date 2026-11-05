undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Touring Certor Sports’ manufacturing facility: an inside look at how Schutt, Vicis helmets are made
By Joe Lemire,4 days ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- Before reaching NFL fields at record speed, the Schutt F7 Pro starts here, in pieces and unvarnished. Across the wide expanse of this 230,000-square-foot manufacturing facility owned by Schutt’s parent company, Certor Sports, are all the component pieces of the most rapidly adopted helmet with more than a third of the league, some 800 players, switching after its debut last year. It made Time magazine’s best invention list.