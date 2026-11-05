undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Inside the minds of IC goalkeepers ‘you kind of have to love being alone’
By Antonio Vengoechea,4 days ago
A five-to-ten second mental clock, a huddle inside the 18-yard box and a quiet mantra that is repeated throughout the game. For three Ithaca College goalkeepers who ended up in the position because of a hatred of running or to help out friends, the physical acts of goalkeeping are the secondary issues. Surviving on the goal line requires a strong mental blueprint that is built before kickoff by playing rock music, defensive communication and a refusal to dwell on goals.