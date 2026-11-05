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How to Get the Ocarina in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
4 days ago
The Fairy Ocarina is a crucial magical element in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This instrument allows you to play different magical songs which can change the weather, time of day, summon Epona and teleport around Hyrule. The ocarina is automatically given to you by Saria in a cutscene once you pass through the exit path of Kokiri Forest for the first time after beating the Great Deku Tree dungeon.