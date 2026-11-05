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W League Tryouts
4 days ago
Following an incredible inaugural season, Hartford Athletic Women’s League is excited to announce open tryouts for the 2027 season!. Last year was about so much more than soccer. It was a truly special experience that combined the joy of girlhood, friendship, competition, and the atmosphere of a professional sports organization. Our players had the opportunity to represent Hartford Athletic, compete at a high level, build lasting relationships, and be part of something bigger than themselves!