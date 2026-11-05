undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sacituzumab Govitecan Efficacy, Safety Debated in First-Line Metastatic TNBC
5 days ago
Claudine Isaacs, MD, and community oncologists weigh ASCENT-03 and ASCENT-04 data, crossover, and toxicity management with sacituzumab govitecan in TNBC. In a virtual roundtable titled “ADCs in the Frontline: Evolving Approaches in Metastatic TNBC,” Claudine Isaacs, MD, professor of medicine and associate director of Clinical Research at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University, led community and academic oncologists through first-line antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) data in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), with a focus on the efficacy and safety of sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (Trodelvy).