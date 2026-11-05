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Why Cleaning Deserves A Bigger Role In 2027 Facility Planning
By Editorial Calendar,5 days ago
Cleaning has often been managed as a routine, schedule-based service. But that view is increasingly out of step with the reality of modern facilities. The work requires professionals to respond to changing traffic patterns and make decisions in real time. Assessing conditions and prioritizing the needs of a facility is a sophisticated practice built on experience and an understanding of how people use a space.