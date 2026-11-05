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NBC Universal’s Bravo joins Philo streaming service
By Editorial Standards,5 days ago
Wallet-friendly streaming service Philo has added NBC Universal’s Bravo network to its channel lineup, expanding its reality television programming through a new distribution agreement. The addition gives Philo subscribers access to Bravo’s live programming, including “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck,” “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” “Next Gen NYC” and “Watch...