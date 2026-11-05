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How to Reach the Rooftop Man in Kakariko Village in Zelda Ocarina of Time
4 days ago
The Rooftop Man is an NPC located on top of a purple-roofed house in Kakariko Village who rewards Link with a Piece of Heart when spoken to. As Child Link, you can reach him by using a Cucco to glide over a high fence near the windmill, climbing a hidden ladder, and gliding directly onto his roof with a second Cucco (or by using the Longshot later as Adult Link).