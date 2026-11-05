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A geothermal complex in Northern California once promised 2,000 megawatts of round the clock power, but its net generating capacity today sits at a fraction of that figure
2 days ago
A steam pipe hisses quietly at the edge of a geothermal plant, the same low sound it has made for decades. Inside the control room, a screen tracks every megawatt leaving the turbine hall. The sales pitch on that power started with a single word: always. Always on, always steady, a plant that never waits for wind or sun.
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