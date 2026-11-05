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How to Get the Sun's Song in Zelda Ocarina of Time
3 days ago
The Sun's Song is a powerful Ocarina tune in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remaster. When played, it instantly changes the time of day from night to day and vice versa. It also puts undead enemies such as the ReDeads to sleep. To learn the song you must enter the grave yard in Kakariko Village, play Zelda's Lullaby on the royal crest to open the tombs of the Royal Family, dodge the traps in the crypt and read the inscription on the last tombstone.