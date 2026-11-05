undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Get Epona the Horse in Zelda Ocarina of Time
3 days ago
Epona is a fast horse used by Adult Link to travel quickly around Hyrule Field. To gain this item you must first go to Lon Lon Ranch and learn Epona's Song from Malon whilst playing as Child Link. Once you have learned it you will have to go back 7 years later and talk to Ingo. Give Ingo 20 rupees to ride his horse. Win 2 races against Ingo using Epona. Then jump over the gate to escape!