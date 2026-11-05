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Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers November 6: Steffy and Carter Face Pressure!
By Michael Thomas,2 days ago
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 6, 2026 reveal that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) isn’t ready to let go of Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Despite agreeing to their divorce so he could be with Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig), Sheila still has strong feelings for her former husband. She tries to stir up old memories in the hope of bringing those feelings back.