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Mancini names 31-man Italy squad: Fresh faces included for Nations League clashes with France and Belgium
By Khaled Mahmoud,6 days ago
In a clear signal of intent regarding the future of the Italian national team, Mancini has integrated a significant number of fresh faces into his 31-man roster for the November international break. The selection highlights the manager's commitment to scouting the peninsula's burgeoning talent, with call-ups handed to Alphadjo Cisse, Simone Lontani, and Riccardo Cassano. These inclusions follow Mancini's previous camp where he evaluated 34 players, showing a gradual narrowing of his options while maintaining a pathway for youth.