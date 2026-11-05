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An untouchable legacy! Lionel Scaloni makes symbolic call on Argentina's iconic No.10 shirt during captain's absence
By Mohamed Saeed,6 days ago
The Argentine national team is preparing for a new era, but the most famous shirt in world football will not be making an appearance just yet. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash with Uruguay, it has been confirmed that the mythical jersey previously worn by Lionel Messi will not be assigned to any player for this FIFA international window. While friendly regulations do not strictly require squad numbering from 1 to 11, the choice to leave the slot empty is a clear sign of the reverence held for the former captain.