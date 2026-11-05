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'Not the best way to end!' - Ruben Amorim reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement as Portugal legend closes historic chapter
By Mohamed Saeed,5 days ago
Amorim has offered a candid assessment of Ronaldo's decision to step away from international football, following a turbulent period for the veteran attacker. The news broke on November 5, 2026, marking the conclusion of a 23-year journey that saw the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon become the most prolific scorer in the history of international football. However, the exit has been overshadowed by a significant rift between the player and national team coach Jorge Jesus, leading to a sense of unease regarding the finality of his career.