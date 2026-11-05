undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Healing, Service Dogs, and Advocacy in EMS
By Eric Chase,5 days ago
First responders frequently carry unseen psychological burdens that build up long after the sirens fade. In this episode of the EMS Improv podcast, Eric Chase sits down with paramedic and educator Robert B. Ravndal to discuss his battle with post-traumatic stress following a critical incident in 2015. Ravndal shares his raw journey through the breaking point, inpatient treatment at a specialized center for excellence, and the reality of navigating life and work with his service dog, Cairns.