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City of Chillicothe gives notice for April election
By Colin Schowe,5 days ago
CHILLICOTHE, Mo - The City of Chillicothe is giving notice that a general non-partisan election will be held Tuesday, April 6th for several city offices. Voters will be able to elect a Mayor, Councilman-at-Large, 1st Ward Councilman, 2nd Ward Councilman, 3rd Ward Councilman, 4th Ward Councilman, City Auditor, City Clerk, City Treasurer, City Attorney, and City Constable for two-year terms.