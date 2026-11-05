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Annual North Central Missouri College Roll Call Event Tuesday on Trenton campus
By Colin Schowe,5 days ago
TRENTON, Mo - In honor of Veterans Day on Tuesday, North Central Missouri College will hold its annual NCMC Roll Call Event. It will be held at noon in front of Geyer Hall on the Trenton campus. Members of the public are invited to attend. The program will include NCMC student leaders, faculty, and staff. Area veterans and fallen heroes will be honored in a roll call of names read during the ceremony.