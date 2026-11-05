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The Invisible Crew Aboard the Space Station with Dr. Sarah Wallace | Teen Scientist
By Aryash Shyam,6 days ago
The International Space Station is the cleanest, most carefully engineered spacecraft humans have ever built, yet run a swab across a single handrail, and you are very much not alone. Every crew member, meal, and cargo delivery carries trillions of tiny stowaways: bacteria and fungi that live in the air, water, and on the surfaces of the station.