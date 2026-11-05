undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Margot Robbie Is The Latest Star To Co-Sign The Flippy Bob Trend
5 days ago
The longer a trend sticks around, the more it evolves. Take gourmand fragrances. When the category made its triumphant return a few years ago, it was all vanilla everything; these days, you’ll find notes as varied as rice milk and pastry accords. And bob haircuts are no exception. While the trend might have started with the classic blunt-cut A-line, these days, fashionable folks are wearing everything from wispy bixies to supermodel lobs. One of the hottest variations is the flippy bob — which has popped up on the likes of Ariana Grande, Adut Aketch, and now, Margot Robbie.