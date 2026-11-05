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Negrete, Torosis reelected as Oelsen takes third spot in City Council race
By Matthew Hall,6 days ago
Santa Monica voters reelected City Council incumbents Lana Negrete and Caroline Torosis and approved a series of tenant protection measures in Tuesday's election. Newcomer Ashley Oelsen will take the third open council seat as consecutive updates have only widened her lead over other candidates. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's 9:21...