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Chicago Bears nominate Josh Blackwell for 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
By Chicago Bears,5 days ago
The Chicago Bears announced that defensive back and special teams standout Josh Blackwell has been named the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans and their families.