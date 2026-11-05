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Three keys to Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa
By Zac Penson,6 days ago
A big opportunity for the ‘Cats to get back into the playoff conversation. After a tough loss at Oregon on Halloween, Northwestern returns home to Ryan Field to face the Hawkeyes. Some of the cracks seen throughout the season resurfaced against the Ducks, raising questions about how the Wildcats will bounce back against No. 19 Iowa in the first College Football Playoff rankings.