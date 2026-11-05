undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Williamstown Independent Schools' State Assessment scores
By Karen Grubb Instructional SupervisorDistrict Assessment Coordinator,5 days ago
The 2025-2026 state testing cycle marked the fifth year for Kentucky’s assessment and accountability system, the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) and Alternate Kentucky Summative Assessment (AKSA), and the fourth year using both “status” and “change” indicators. The accountability system and metrics are changing beginning with...