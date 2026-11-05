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Gas station under construction
By Steve Berentson,6 days ago
Fuel tanks go in at the construction site on 29th and Commercial Avenue, where the Samish Tribe is building a gas station with offices above. According to Samcor CEO Cameron Goodwin, “The project will be built in two phases, beginning with a new fuel station that will expand services for both tribal citizens and the broader Anacortes community. The station will feature 10 fuel dispensers under two canopies, ample parking, a convenience store, and 24-hour fuel access. The entire project is expected to create approximately 25 to 35 new jobs, providing opportunities for both tribal citizens and local residents. The convenience store will occupy the first floor of a new three-story building, which will be completed during the project’s second phase. The upper floors will bring together important tribal government services under one roof, including administrative offices, space for Samish’s growing police department, new council chambers, and recently established tribal court system. The building will also include gathering space for small community meetings and events.”