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Hackers Target French Blood Bank Refrigerators Through Third-Party Breach
By Joseph Chisom Ofonagoro,4 days ago
A second French freezer attack targets the country’s blood storage freezers. Image: Generated via ChatGPT. eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More. Hackers tried to manipulate refrigeration systems protecting blood plasma at three...