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Google Play Store game gifting feature: what it could do
By Gadget Hacks,5 days ago
Android Authority spent time this week digging through Play Store version 53.9.23-24 and found something that isn't live on anyone's phone: reported code for a "Gift" entry sitting in the three-dot overflow menu on premium paid apps. It points to Google exploring a Google Play Store game gifting feature, something that would let a sender place a specific paid app or game directly into someone else's library instead of handing over spendable credit, according to Android Authority's teardown published today. The outlet's reporting doesn't document a company announcement or a staged rollout, and code spotted in a teardown is not proof that anything is publicly available yet.