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Fact Check Team: Hispanic voters shift back toward Democrats in 2026, reversing GOP gains
By MORGAN STEPHENS,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — Hispanic voters helped reshape the political landscape in the 2026 midterm elections, delivering significant gains for Democrats in key races across the country and reversing much of the ground Republicans made with the group in 2024. The shift was particularly pronounced in Texas, where Democrats won...