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Chattanooga Renaissance Faire returns, expanding to Coolidge and Renaissance Park
By Nathan P. Gayle,5 days ago
CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Renaissance Faire returns next weekend, expanding to both Coolidge Park and Renaissance Park for its second showing. Public Relations Manager with the Chattanooga Tourism Co. Ava Rymer said this year's event will feature more than 250 vendors, live combat demonstrations, hobby horse jousting and four scheduled weddings.
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