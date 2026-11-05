undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Russian-Linked Hackers Use Trusted Sites to Target iPhones and Android
By Liz Laurente-Ticong,4 days ago
Russian-linked hackers used compromised websites to target vulnerable iPhones and Android devices in a suspected espionage campaign. Image generated with Google’s Nano Banana. eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More. Russian-linked hackers targeted...