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Has Danny Wolf’s breakout game unlocked frontcourt potential?
By Anthony Puccio,5 days ago
After cracking Jordi Fernández’s rotation, Wolf proved how he can unlock Brooklyn’s identity. The Nets cried Wolf. This time, he was telling the truth. Despite selecting a historic slew of first-round picks in 2025, the Nets had seen just two of those rookies, Egor Demin and Nolan Traore, crack Jordi Fernández’s rotation through the first seven games.