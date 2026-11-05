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Lake Dardanelle top state park; Crater of Diamonds named finalist for growth, international appeal
By Nashville News Leader,6 days ago
Arkansas State Parks has announced Lake Dardanelle State Park as the 2026 Park of the Year, recognizing a year of exceptional achievement in tourism, education, outdoor recreation and financial stewardship. The award was presented alongside recognition of three other outstanding finalists: Crater of Diamonds State Park, DeGray Lake Resort State Park and Pinnacle Mountain State Park.
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