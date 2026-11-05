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Texas RB Hollywood Smothers out for season with torn MCL as injuries mount for Longhorns
By Austin Nivison,6 days ago
The Texas running back room just got thinner and less explosive. Hollywood Smothers will miss the remainder of the season with a torn MCL, 247Sports confirms. The No. 3 running back in the 2026 transfer class, Smothers was part of a nice haul for Steve Sarkisian, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Smothers was coming off a 939-yard season at NC State in which he totaled seven touchdowns, and expectations were high for him in Austin.