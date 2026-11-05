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Barberton City Council still buzzing over nuisance bees
By Brian Lisik,3 days ago
BARBERTON — Barberton City Council took a deeper dive Oct. 26 into its current nuisance ordinance related to the harboring of bees within the city. Council previously voted down a proposal to rescind the 1957 ordinance titled “harboring of bees” after Councilman Dallas Moore (I-Ward 3) suggested leaving it in place as the Law Department drafted a new ordinance addressing all nuisance animals, including bees. Moore said the 1957 bee ordinance does not address bees as a nuisance.