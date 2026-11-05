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Prepare for flood season with free sand bags in King County
By King County Flood Control District,6 days ago
As flood season begins, the county is concerned about El Niño effects. It’s flood season again, and at Fm Ojñp uisfbufot efwbtubujoh ljoh ujeft uijt tfbtpo, uif Ljoh Dpvouz Gmppe Dpouspm Ejtusjdu jt sfnjoejoh sftjefout uibu tboecbh nbufsjbmt bsf bwbjmbcmf gsff pg dibshf up ifmq qspufdu ipnft, cvtjofttft boe qspqfsuz gspn qpufoujbm gmppejoh.
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