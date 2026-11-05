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Sixth measles-associated death in Pa. recorded in Jefferson County
By Peter Hall,6 days ago
Pennsylvania recorded its sixth measles death of the year as the outbreak that has sickened nearly 1,500 mostly unvaccinated people grows. The state Health Department on Wednesday confirmed that an unvaccinated person in Jefferson County who tested positive for measles has died. It’s the second death related to the highly contagious virus in the county.