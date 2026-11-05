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Governor Meyer Releases 2026 GEAR Annual Report Highlighting $117M in Estimated Efficiencies, Projects and Services
6 days ago
Governor Meyer Releases 2026 GEAR Annual Report Highlighting $117 Million in Estimated Efficiencies, Progress on Agency Projects and More Responsive Services. DOVER, Del. — Governor Matt Meyer today announced the release of the 2026 Government Efficiency and Accountability Review (GEAR) Annual Report, highlighting results from State agencies working to reduce costs, streamline services and strengthen accountability. As of July 2026, GEAR tracked 164 State agency projects representing approximately $117 million in estimated lifetime savings.