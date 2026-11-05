undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Modernize a Mountain Home Without Losing Its Soul
By Michele McCarthy,6 days ago
Mountain homes come with the natural advantage of breathtaking surroundings, rich architectural character and a sense of escape. But the rustic finishes that defined mountain design decades ago can sometimes make interiors feel dark, heavy or dated. The good news? Modernizing a mountain home doesn’t have to mean sacrificing the warmth and character that make it special.