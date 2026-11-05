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The 4th Congressional District Deserves More Independent Voices
By Benjamin Wesley,,4 days ago
On Thursday, Oct. 29, Ben Wesley, the Independent Party candidate for Congress, was blocked from participating in the 4th Congressional District debate at the Ferguson Library. The explanation was that one of the candidates objected to his participation, arguing that because Wesley received only 1.6% of the vote in 2024, he should be disqualified.