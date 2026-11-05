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Colorado Springs Utilities replaces aging power poles on Pikes Peak, reducing wildfire risk
By Shannah Bober,6 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New power poles have been placed on Pikes Peak, helping reduce the risk of wildfires and improving system reliability. Colorado Springs Utilities say they replaced poles that provide power to key facilities on Pikes Peak, such as the visitor center on the summit, the U.S. Army High Altitude Research Laboratory, and other infrastructure.
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