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Community Foundation Opens $5,000 Grant Program
By Lara Seymour,3 days ago
Montgomery, NY – The Community Foundation of Orange, Sullivan and Rockland (CFOSR) has announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2026 Community Perspective Fund grant program. The initiative will provide financial assistance to nonprofit organizations working to strengthen community relationships, improve access to resources and promote understanding among residents throughout the three-county region.