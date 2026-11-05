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The Honorable Sandra B. Sciortino
4 days ago
The Honorable Sandra B. Sciortino, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and distinguished member of the Orange County legal community, passed away on October 25, 2026. A former educator, attorney, and New York State Supreme Court Justice, Sandra dedicated her life to education, the law, and public service. Elected to the Orange County Supreme Court in 2013, she proudly served until her retirement in early 2025.