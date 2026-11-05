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Charles City Arts Center Highlights Quilt Exhibit, Upcoming Events and Holiday Activities
By Chris Berg,6 days ago
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS BROUGHT TO YOU BY FLOYD COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER:. From colorful quilts and creative workshops to international cuisine and holiday shopping, there’s plenty happening at the Charles City Arts Center. Representatives joined KCHA Thursday (11/5/26) to highlight the Patchwork Pals Quilt Guild’s 20th anniversary exhibit, upcoming Drum Iowa and Global Café events, and what’s in store for the holiday season.