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Beer Church Turkey Bowl Returns and You’re Invited to Join Us
By Kendall Jones,5 days ago
Beer Church Turkey Bowl returns this year on the evening of Sat. Nov. 14th at West Seattle Bowl, a benefit for West Seattle Food Bank. For the unaware, it’s a big-old, family-friendly, fun-filled bowling party. A few lanes are still available – $240/lane for up to 8 bowlers. The event also serves as the release event for this year’s Beer Church beer: a West Coast Lager brewed for us by Stoup Brewing.