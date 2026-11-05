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The Off Campus Season 2 Release Date Is A Pleasant Surprise
By Editorial Standards,5 days ago
If you’ve been pining for Allie and Dean’s Off Campus love story ever since they first danced the night away, good news — your countdown finally has an end date. Prime Video has confirmed that the hockey romance will return on April 28, 2027. While it’s not exactly right around the corner, it is a little bit sooner than fans might have expected: Season 1 premiered on May 13, 2026, meaning less than a year will have passed between seasons.