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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd Stock (TSM) Opened Down by 5.32% on Nov 5: Key Drivers Unveiled
3 days ago
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) opened down by 5.32%. The Technology Equipment sector is down by 3.69%. The company underperformed the industry. Top 3 stocks by turnover in the sector: Micron Technology Inc (MU) down 8.07%; NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) down 4.09%; Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) down 10.92%. What...