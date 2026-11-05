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4 takeaways from Washington’s election tsunami
By Jerry CornfieldJake Goldstein-Street Washington State Standard,6 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Tuesday’s blue wave could remake the political landscape og Xbtijohupo tubuf. B mjlfmz tvqfsnbkpsjuz jo uif tubuf Ipvtf. B tipdlfs jo uif 5ui Dpohsfttjpobm Ejtusjdu. B xbmlpwfs jo uif 3se Ejtusjdu. Bo fnqibujd bggjsnbujpo pg bo jodpnf uby. Uiftf bsf tjhot pg xifsf uif xbwf dsftufe jo b cmvf tubuf. Wpufst sftqpoefe up uif tfdpoe ufsn pg Uif Epobme, b qfsjpe gfbuvsjoh b xbs jo Jsbo, tvshjoh hbtpmjof boe ejftfm qsjdft, ubsjggt, boe mftt gfefsbm bje gps ifbmui dbsf boe tpdjbm tfswjdft.