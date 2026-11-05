undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Planning Commission gives final approval for Trump's 'triumphal arch'
By Susan Carpenter,5 days ago
The National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday voted to give final approval to President Donald Trump's proposed “triumphal arch” in Washington. Federal Judge Tanya S. Chutkan could, however, block it. Chutkan, who is overseeing a lawsuit brought by a group of veterans in February and a more recent lawsuit brought by the State of Virginia and District of Columbia to block the arch’s construction, has told the Trump administration it needs to tell her at least 30 minutes in advance of any construction preparation or activity.