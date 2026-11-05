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Fremont City Administrator retiring, Green to step in
By Chris Walz,6 days ago
FREMONT, Neb. – The City of Fremont announces the retirement of City Administrator Jody Sanders, effective December 31, 2026, after nearly 19 years of service to the community. The City Council will consider the appointment of Assistant City Administrator Phil Green as City Administrator at its December 29 meeting. If approved, Green will assume the role on January 1, 2027.
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