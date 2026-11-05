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Despina Doukas Brings a Journalism Perspective to SEO at Webtmize
By CEO Weekly Contributor,5 days ago
Despina Doukas connects content quality and audience understanding with the Montreal agency’s approach to search. Despina Doukas, partner and director of SEO at Webtmize, a Montreal-based digital marketing agency, brings a communications background to a field often discussed in technical terms. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Concordia University and has experience in public relations and content writing. Her work now sits at the intersection of what a business wants to communicate and what its prospective customers are trying to find.